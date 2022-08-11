Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Trading Up 2.7 %

Olin Announces Dividend

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

