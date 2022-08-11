Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.