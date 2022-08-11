Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

