DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 12,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 39,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 186,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 48,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.6 %

DD stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

