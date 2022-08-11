Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.