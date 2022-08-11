Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

