Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of BROS traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 206,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros
In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
