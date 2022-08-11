Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of BROS traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 206,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.