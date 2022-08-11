E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

EINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

E Automotive Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of EINC stock opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$321.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.97. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

