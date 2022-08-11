E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EINC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

E Automotive Stock Down 7.7 %

EINC stock opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$26.06. The company has a market cap of C$321.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

