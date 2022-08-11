E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

ELF stock traded down C$4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$827.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$807.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$862.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$780.01 and a twelve month high of C$985.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($829.17) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

