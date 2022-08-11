Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 438,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $745.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

