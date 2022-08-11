Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSI remained flat at $37.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The company has a market cap of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

