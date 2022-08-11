Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.60

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and traded as high as $35.91. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

