East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 504,739 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 364,340 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ERES traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 1,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

