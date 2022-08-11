East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 396,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Stone Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

