Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE DEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 588,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,489. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
