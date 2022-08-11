EasyFi Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $217,348.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

