Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 218.2% in July

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EATBF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 2,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

