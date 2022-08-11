Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 462.9% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 462.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 457.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 136,457 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 797.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 92,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $725,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

