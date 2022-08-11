eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

eBoost (EBST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $394,060.43 and $23.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00254835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000670 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002227 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.