Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 4.7 %

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

