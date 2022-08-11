Edgeless (EDG) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $1,013.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,335.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063291 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

