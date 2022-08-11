Edgio, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Edgio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Edgio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

EGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgio has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Edgio, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

