Edible Garden (EDBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
Edible Garden Stock Up 5.3 %
EDBL stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edible Garden (EDBL)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.