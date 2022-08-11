Edible Garden (EDBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Stock Up 5.3 %

EDBL stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

