Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 50,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 281,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Edible Garden Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
