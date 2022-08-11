Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.