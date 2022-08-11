Elamachain Hits Market Cap of $232,800.70 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $232,800.70 and $1,118.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

