Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:EGO opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

