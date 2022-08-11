Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 440.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $42,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

