Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,284. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.