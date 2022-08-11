Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 109,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

