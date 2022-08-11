Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 326.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

