Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
In other Elevate Credit news, insider Christopher Lutes acquired 41,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,866.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,495.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
