Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevate Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Insider Activity

In other Elevate Credit news, insider Christopher Lutes acquired 41,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,866.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,495.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elevate Credit Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

