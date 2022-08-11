Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in July

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the July 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($19.80) to €18.60 ($18.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

ELMUF remained flat at $55.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

