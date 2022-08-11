Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

