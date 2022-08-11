Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

