Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 547,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

