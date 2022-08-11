Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,935 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 489,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

