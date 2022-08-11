eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. eMagin shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 192,603 shares trading hands.

eMagin Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eMagin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

