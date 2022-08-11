Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 28,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,937. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

