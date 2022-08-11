Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Up 2.3%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 3,309,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,131,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Empire Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

