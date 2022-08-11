Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 63,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

