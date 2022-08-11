Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.6 %

ENIC opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 92.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 299,709 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 803,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 258,340 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 46.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

