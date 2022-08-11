Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

