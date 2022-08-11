Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Lisa A. Pollina Sells 2,700 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.4 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

