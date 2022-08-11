Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Lisa A. Pollina Sells 2,700 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.4 %
Energy Recovery stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.24.
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
