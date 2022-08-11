ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.