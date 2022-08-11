EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) COO Benjamin D. Lamb Sells 45,000 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
ENLC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.
Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,232,842 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,177,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 872,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.
