Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 15,432,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $790,980. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.