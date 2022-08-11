Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 135,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,039 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $16.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

