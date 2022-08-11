Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,240.57 ($27.07).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,399.50 ($16.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,253.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,443.35. The company has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3,026.09.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

